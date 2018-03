కదం తొక్కిన 35 వేల మంది రైతులు.. కాలినడకన ముంబైకి.. ఫడ్నవీస్ ప్రభుత్వంలో ఆందోళన!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

After walking with blistered feet for about 180 km in the blazing sun over the last five days, at least 35,000 farmers from Maharashtra's Nashik district have entered the capital city. They camped at the Thane-Mumbai border this morning before heading for the KJ Somaiya Ground in Sion. The traffic police say they are prepared and have also issued a traffic advisory to avoid jams in the city. Elaborate security arrangements are also in place, police said. The farmer contingent, including tribal cultivators, led by the Left-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), plans to gherao the Vidhan Sabha tomorrow to press their demands for complete loan waiver and transfer of adivasi land to farmers who have been tilling it for years. The adivasis, who have joined the movement in huge numbers, say it is a matter of life and death.