రూ.200 కోట్ల డీల్! బ్లాక్ సూట్ కేస్ తో హార్దిక్ పటేల్, రాహుల్ గాంధీతో ఒప్పందం?

A CCTV video clip is getting viral on social media claiming Patidar leader Hardik Patel coming out of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's hotel room with a black bag full of money. The footage is of Taj Ummed Hotel, Ahmedabad. It is being said that the bag was full of money which was given to Hardik Patel in lieu of support for the Congress party in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Interestingly, meeting between Hardik Patel and Rahul Gandhi is doing rounds. However, quota spearhead has denied any meeting with Rahul Gandhi.