రాహుల్ గాంధీకి థ్రెట్? వాయనాడ్ లో మావోయిస్టుల కలకలం: ఎన్నికలను బహిష్కరించాలంటూ హెచ్చరికలు

English summary

The Special Branch has said that the Lok Sabha candidates from Wayanad face threat from communist terror groups. The threat includes potential kidnap of the candidates or attack on them during election work. Police stations in Wayanad have given instructions to give protection to candidates when they are on election work in places bordering forested areas. The Kerala Police have given a gunman to each NDA candidate Thushar Velapally and CPI(M) candidate P. P. Suneer. Wayanad hogged the national limelight when Congress President, Rahul Gandhi, filed his nominations from the constituency, after fearing a backlash from his family bastion, Amethi. Communist terror groups are active in the forested areas of the constituency. There are many reports of these terrorists trying to contact tribal people. Posters have appeared at the Mundakai regions asking people to boycott the elections.