ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి వెంకయ్యనాయుడినే బుట్టలో పడేశారు.. ఇక సామాన్యులెంత!?

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The menace of fake advertisement recently had Venkaiah Naidu fooled when the vice president ended up losing around Rs 1,000 to a promising weight loss tablet. Naidu revealed his experience in Rajya Sabha, of which he is the chairperson, today during a discussion on the problem of misleading and fake advertisement. Samajawadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal first spoke on the issue, expressing concern over the prevalence of fake and/or misleading advertisement appearing in various media. VP Naidu then interjected to tell the House about his own experience.