మమత బెంగాల్‌ కూతురు అస్త్రం సక్సెస్‌-బీజేపీ విలవిల- నితీశ్‌ అస్త్రాన్ని వాడేసిన వైనం

English summary

As west bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee transforms from sister (Didi) to daughter (Meye), the BJP is now trying to call her an aunt (Pishi). Referring to her controversial nephew Abhishek Banerjee, the BJP now wants her called ‘bua’ or ‘pishi’ (aunt), putting forth photos of top women leaders of the Bengal BJP and going on overdrive about how the daughters of Bengal are suffering under the TMC’s misrule.