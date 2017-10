ఉద్వేగంతో.. జైలులోనే కన్నీటిపర్యంతమైన డేరాబాబా!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Family members of the jailed head of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh came to meet him at the Sunaria jail in Rohtak today. The dera chief is currently undergoing 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping two of his women disciples. The family members of the jailed dera head who came to meet him in jail today included his wife Harjeet Kaur, son Jasmeet Singh, daughter-in-law Sanmeet, daughter Charanpreet and son-in-law Rooh-e-Meet. The cars carrying the dera head’s family members reached the Sunaria jail complex this afternoon. They were allowed to go for the meeting after a thorough security check.