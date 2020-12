ఈసీ నిర్ణయంతో కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీకి బిగ్ షాక్ -ఆ ఎంపీ సీటు నేరుగా బీజేపీ ఖాతాలోకి..

English summary

In what is set to come as yet another major setback to the Congress, the grand old party is now likely to lose late leader Ahmed Patel's hard-won Rajya Sabha seat in Gujarat to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress' prospects of losing the seat is primarily being accounted to the Election Commission (EC)'s decision to conduct separate by-polls for both of the two Rajya Sabha seats which fell vacant earlier this year.