ఢిల్లీ సరిహద్దుల్లో ఉధృతంగా సాగిన మహిళా రైతుల ఆందోళన .. హైవేల మూసివేత,దారి మళ్లింపులు

Women from Punjab reach Tikri on Delhi-Haryana border to join the ongoing farmers' protest. "We urge the Central government to roll back the three black laws," a woman protester says. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/tfPjVcejjR

English summary

Multiple borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed for vehicular movement fully or partially on Monday as women farmers continued to protest against the three farm laws for over a 100 days at the city’s borders.For motorists coming to Delhi from UP, the Ghazipur border remains closed. The traffic police have advised another routes . few metro stations also closed .