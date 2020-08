ఆందోళన కలిగించే వార్త.. కరోనా యాంటీ బాడీస్ 50రోజుల తర్వాత క్షీణిస్తాయని అధ్యయనం

English summary

Covid-19 antibodies may not last more than a couple of months, according to a study carried out on affected healthcare staff of JJ Group of Hospitals.“Our study of 801 people included 28 who had tested positive for Covid (on RT-PCR) seven weeks prior (in late April-early May),” said the study’s main author Dr Nishant Kumar. None of them showed any antibodies in a sero survey done in June, says the pre-print of the study that will appear in the September issue of the ‘International Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health’.