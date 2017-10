National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

After his recent slapdown of the government's handling of the economy, former union minister Yashwant Sinha today said that his party has "lost the moral high ground" due to a corruption scandal involving the son of its chief Amit Shah. Yashwant Sinha, 79, said that the BJP appears guilty of many lapses: producing senior ministers to defend Mr Shah's son, entrepreneur Jay Shah, and farming out a top government lawyer, Tushar Mehta, to represent Jay Shah in court.