పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ వార్ : ఊహించని ట్విస్ట్ , తృణమూల్ కాంగ్రెస్ తీర్ధం పుచ్చుకున్న మాజీ మంత్రి యశ్వంత్ సిన్హా

Yashwant Sinha, former Union Finance Minister under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, today joined the Trinamool Congress weeks ahead of the West Bengal Assembly election. The 83-year-old former senior BJP leader had quit his party in 2018. His joining the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led party is likely to be viewed as a prize catch for an outfit that has seen a steady outflow of both leaders and cadres in the past few months.