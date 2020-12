పుట్టినరోజు నాడు రైతుల ఉద్యమానికి మద్దతు తెలిపిన భారత మాజీ క్రికెటర్ యువరాజ్ సింగ్ .. ఏం చెప్పారంటే

English summary

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh today took to social media to announce that rather than celebrating his birthday this year, he wished for a speedy resolution of the ongoing conflict between farmers and the Central government. He also distanced himself from remarks made by his father Yograj Singh endorsing the sportspersons returning their awards to support the agitation. In a statement he shared on Twitter, Yuvraj Singh said that "undoubtedly, farmers are the lifeblood of the nation and he believed that the problem could be resolved through peaceful dialogue."