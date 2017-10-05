ఉగ్రవాది ఆత్మాహుతి దాడి.. 18 మంది మృతి

International

Ramesh Babu

A suicide attacker blew himself up outside a Sufi shrine in southwest Pakistan Thursday, killing 18 people and wounding at least 27 others, officials said, as Muslims attended annual celebrations of a local saint. The incident follows a deadly bomb attack on the same shrine in the oil and gas rich Balochistan province in 2005, which killed 35 people. "A suicide bomber blew himself up after he was intercepted by police guards on duty outside the shrine, killing 18 people including three children under the age of 12 and two policemen, and wounding at least 27 others, 14 of them seriously," provincial home secretary Akbar Harifal said.