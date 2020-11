English summary

Americans of Asian, African and Hispanic descent are projected to overwhelmingly vote for Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden while Whites are favouring President Trump by a thin margin, according to a preliminary data of voters. The 2020 Cooperative Election Study of over 71,000 online respondents from late September through October end found that 51 per cent of all likely voters favour Biden while 43 per cent support Trump. Biden was the preferred choice among voters aged 18-29 and 30-44 while 53 per cent of voters aged 65 years and more favoured Trump.