ఇండో-పాక్ బోర్డర్... ఐదుగురు చొరబాటుదారులను మట్టుబెట్టిన బీఎస్ఎఫ్...

22 Aug 2020 #BSF #Punjab Alert troops of 103 Bn #BSF noticed suspicious movement of intruders violating IB. Upon being challenged to stop, intruders fired upon #BSF troops who retaliated in self defence. Resultantly, 05 intruders were shot. Intensive search ops is underway. pic.twitter.com/qwN5UoWC1A

English summary

Five infiltrators were shot dead by the Border Security Force in an encounter along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab early this morning.The infiltrators were trying to enter the Indian side through the Khemkaran border area in Tarn Taran district when they were spotted by the BSF patrol team, officials said.