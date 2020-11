కరోనా విలయం: 17 ఏళ్ల అమ్మాయికి 78ఏళ్ల వృద్ధుడితో వివాహం -22రోజులకే విడాకులు -వైరల్

English summary

just about a month ago, a particular 78-year-old man got happily married to a young 17-year-old girl. This story occurred in Subang, West Java, Indonesia and it went viral all over the world. Unfortunately, the couple got divorced on the 30th of October 2020 after only 22 days of marriage. Abah Sarna, 78 and Noni Navita, 17 were married last month and they attracted a lot of attention because of their vast age difference.