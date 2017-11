International

Ramesh Babu

Your Dad is a 5th degree black belt when it comes to sexual impropriety allegations. In fact… I once had a party at the Plaza Hotel… your father showed up uninvited & hit on my wife… invited her on his helicopter to Atlantic City. She showed his fat ass the door. #TrumpRussia https://t.co/A8BInetbbZ

English summary

Actor Billy Baldwin snapped back at a tweet about Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) on Thursday, saying that President Donald Trump once “hit on my wife” at a Manhattan hotel. Baldwin also slammed the president as a “5th degree black belt when it comes to sexual impropriety allegations.” Baldwin jumped into the fray after the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about new allegations against Franken. He was referring to a HuffPost report published Wednesday in which two other women stepped forward saying Franken inappropriately touched them on the butt. That makes the third and fourth such allegations against Franken in the past week.