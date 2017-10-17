పోలీస్‌ శిక్షణ కేంద్రంపై ఆత్మాహుతి దాడి, 61 మంది మృతి.. 160 మందికి గాయాలు

International

Ramesh Babu

Taliban suicide car bombers and gunmen attacked a provincial Afghan police headquarters on Tuesday, killing at least 61 people, including the police chief, and wounding 160, in the deadliest of a series of attacks across the country, officials and militants said. At least five attackers were also killed, the Interior Ministry said in a statement. Three officials told Reuters that the provincial police chief was among the dead. Both civilians and security forces were among the casualties, deputy public health director Hedayatullah Hameedi said.The Taliban, seeking to reimpose strict Islamic law after their 2001 ouster by US-led forces, claimed responsibility.