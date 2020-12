జడలు విప్పుతున్న కరోనా రక్కసి ఇంకో కొత్త వేషం .. బ్రిటన్ లో ఇద్దరికి దక్షిణాఫ్రికా మరోకొత్త రకం స్ట్రెయిన్

English summary

A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday. South Africa's health department said last week that a new genetic mutation of the virus had been discovered and might be responsible for a recent surge in infections there. "Thanks to the impressive genomic capability of the South Africans, we've detected two cases of another new variant of coronavirus here in the UK," Hancock told a media briefing.