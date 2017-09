‘ఆ క్షణంలో.. అలా అనిపించింది..’, కూతురు గురించి తీవ్ర భావోద్వేగానికి గురై ఒబామా!

International

Despite leading a country for eight years, Barack Obama is surprisingly not immune to expressing human emotions. While at an event for the Beau Biden Foundation Monday, the former president opened up about all the feelings he has experienced on the journey towards becoming an empty nester now that Malia has headed off to Harvard. "For those of us who have daughters, it just happens fast," he said. "I dropped off Malia at college, and I was saying to Joe and Jill [Biden] that it was a little bit like open-heart surgery," he explained. "I was proud that I did not cry in front of her," Obama continued. "But on the way back, the Secret Service was off looking straight ahead, pretending they weren't hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose. It was rough."