అమెరికా ఎన్నికల్లో డెమోక్రాట్లకు బీజేపీ మద్దతు - ట్రంప్‌ ఆగ్రహం- తటస్ధమని ప్రకటన...

OFBJP-USA has voluntarily registered with DOJ under FARA. President @krishnareddyNJ has stepped down due to his family reasons and @AdapaVPrasad took over the responsibilities as the working President. OFBJP-USA is fully functional and is not under any investigation. @vijai63

English summary

after allegations on overseas friends of bjp's us chapter, being investigated by the us justice department, vijay chauthaiwle, who is incharge of the party's foriegn affairs asked to members of ofbjp to participate in us election campaign and support any candidate or a party in their personal capacity but not use party logo.