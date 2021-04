షాకింగ్ : పార్లమెంట్ వర్చువల్ సమావేశాల్లో నగ్నంగా ఎంపీ... ఒంటిపై నూలుపోగు లేకుండా...

Anyone recognize this MP wandering around in the buff in their office while taking part in the hybrid Parliament? Obviously, given the flag, they are from Quebec. Wonder what kind of mobile phone he uses? #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/HWOeR9ZJBV

A Canadian MP has apologised after appearing naked during a virtual parliamentary sitting, saying he was getting changed in his office and did not realise his camera was on The member's accidental exposure was drawn to the attention of Speaker Anthony Rota after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finished answering a question in the House.