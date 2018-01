చంద్రుడి ఆవతలి భాగంపైకి రోవర్.. ఆరుదైన ఘనత కోసం చైనా ఆరాటం! అగ్రరాజ్యాన్ని మించిపోవాలనేనా?

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

This time next year, there may be a new world leader in lunar exploration. If all goes according to plan, China will have done something no other space-faring superpower has been able to do: land on the far side of the moon. China is rocketing ahead with its plans for lunar exploration. In 2018, they will launch a pair of missions known collectively as Chang’e 4. It is the fourth mission in a series named after the Chinese moon goddess. The first component of Chang’e 4 is scheduled to lift off in June. It will be a relay satellite stationed some 60,000km behind the moon and will provide a communications link between Earth and the lunar far side. Once this link is established, it will allow China to send the second part of the mission: a lander to the far side’s surface.