Nepal has granted emergency approval for AstraZeneca's India-made Covishield vaccine against the novel coronavirus that has claimed nearly nearly 1,950 lives in the country. The decision to grant the approval for the vaccine was taken on Friday, Nepal's Department of Drug Administration (DDA) said in a statement. 'Conditional permission has been granted for emergency use authorisation of Covishield vaccine against COVID-19 in Nepal,' the statement said.