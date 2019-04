లెక్కల్లో పొరపాటు: మృతుల సంఖ్యను భారీగా తగ్గించిన లంక సర్కార్

English summary

Sri Lankan authorities have revised the death toll from Easter Sunday’s string of bombings down to 253 people from the previous estimate of 359. The country’s director general for health services issued the correction on Thursday, citing the difficulty of identifying victims due to the nature of the bombings, some of which took place in closely confined spaces and left some bodies in pieces. “The death toll from the Easter Sunday attacks is at least 253, our first estimates were 290 and it will be reduced to 253,” the director-general said in a statement. “Therefore media reports saying that the death toll is 359 are not correct. It should be 253.”