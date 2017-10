ట్విట్టర్ ఫాలోవర్లు: ట్రంప్, పోప్ ఫ్రాన్సిస్, మోడీ, ప్రపంచ మహిళా నేతల్లో సుష్మానే ఫస్ట్

International

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

US President Donald Trump has pipped Pope Francis and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become the most followed world leader on micro-blogging site Twitter. With almost 40 million followers under his belt, Trump’s twitter handle has surpassed the pope, who uses nine different language accounts to send the same message in Spanish, English, Italian, Portuguese, Polish, French, Latin, German and Arabic. Pope Francis has over 39.5 million followers at the time Twiplomacy crunched the number.