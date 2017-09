ఈ శతాబ్దం చివరికల్లా భూమ్మీద.. ఆరో మహా వినాశనం! కార్బన్‌ డయాక్సైడ్‌ అంతపని చేస్తుందా?

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Increasing carbon levels in the oceans may lead to the sixth mass extinction in Earth's history by about 2100, MIT scientists have predicted after analysing data from the last 540 million years. Researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US analysed significant changes in the carbon cycle over the last 540 million years, including the five mass extinction events. They identified "thresholds of catastrophe" in the carbon cycle that, if exceeded, would lead to an unstable environment, and ultimately, mass extinction. The last such event, known as the Cretaceous-Tertiary extinction, occurred about 66 million years ago. It wiped out some three-quarters of the plant and animal species on Earth. Researchers proposed that mass extinction occurs if one of two thresholds are crossed.