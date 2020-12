The approval of a vaccine is a huge step towards normality, but the rules in your area have not changed. Please keep following the restrictions to protect those around you. pic.twitter.com/pN64L1YITH

English summary

UK PM Boris Johnson told that we have ended national restrictions, opening up significant parts of the economy. There are logistical challenges in vaccination, he said. The vials are going to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius, each person needs two injections.