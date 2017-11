జస్ట్ 12 గంటల్లో.. 4 రైలు ప్రమాదాలు! వరుస దుర్ఘటనలతో ప్రయాణికుల్లో భయాందోళనలు!!

International

Four train accidents in less than 12 hours in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha killed seven people and injured at least 11, officials said today. Three of the accidents were reported from Uttar Pradesh and one from Odisha.There were two derailments, including one in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district that killed three people early today morning, one incident of an engine decoupling from the wagon and a train hitting a car at an unmanned crossing.