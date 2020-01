గుండెను మెలిపెట్టే ఫోటోలు : ఆస్ట్రేలియా కార్చిచ్చుకి విలవిల్లాడుతున్న మూగజీవాలు

View this post on Instagram

This photo speaks a thousand words... Sorry for sharing such an unpleasant sight, but it must be done. Everyone must be aware. When Notre Dame went up in flames, millions upon millions were donated by billionaires overnight... #bushfiresaustralia #australia Photo by @bradfleet Good causes web addresses you can search & donate to include: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au www.cfa.vic.gov.au www.givit.org.au www.cfsfoundation.org.au www.redcross.org.au www.koalahospital.org.au