ఉక్కిరిబిక్కిరవుతున్న అమెరికా : బలమైన గాలులు, ఎడతెరిపి లేకుండా మంచు, అంధకారంలో...

the National Weather Service on Saturday afternoon said in this round of weather most of New Jersey will at least get some snow from the next storm system headed this way. The one thing the Weather Service is pretty sure about is the storm will arrive later than earlier predicted. Forecasters said Saturday afternoon the state will see the effects of the system from Monday night through Tuesday. The chance of being hit by another storm is the last thing New Jersey residents want to hear. The state got socked on March 2 with a nor'easter and with another again on March 7. Heavy snow and high winds pummeled parts of the state during each storm. The conditions brought down power lines and trees cutting electricity to thousands.On Saturday some in the state just got the electricity they lost in the first storm restored. Thousands of others on Saturday night remained in the dark — and angry.