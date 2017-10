మాఫియా సురక్షిత పెట్టుబడి వేదిక ‘లాస్ వేగాస్’!

International

Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas exposed a new vulnerability for concertgoers -- the outdoor venue. In what is being called the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, at least 59 people died and 527 were injured when a gunman opened fire on the crowd at an outdoor country music concert. Officials said the gunman, whom police believe killed himself, was firing at the crowd from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, sending more than 22,000 country music fans scrambling for their lives.