ఆమె ఓ వెర్రిబాగులది.. అయినా..,: డయానానూ వదలని ట్రంప్ నోటిదూల

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Recordings of the billionaire have emerged of him talking about the tragic Royal with shock jock Howard Stern. He cracked jokes about giving the Princess a HIV test before having sex with her in the radio chat in November 1997. Mum-of-two Diana, beloved around the world, and known for standing up for people with Aids, had died just two months earlier at the end of August. The property mogul said “we want to give you a little checkup” as he acts out a scene with Stern where he makes Diana get a HIV test.