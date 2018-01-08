International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Proving the statement of central govt that 'duplication of new currency notes of India after demonetisation is impossible' wrong, Indian fake currency has been getting printed in plenty in Bangladesh. Fake currency mafia is getting ready to release them into the system breaking the very idea of PM Modi's, behind demonetisation. A printing press in Bangladesh is allegedly printing bundles of new currency notes to collapse Indian economy. They would send the bundles of notes to India without numbering and the fake currency gang in India will number them close to the original currency before releasing the fake notes into the market.