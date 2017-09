ఫోన్ కొనడానికి ఏకంగా సింగపూర్ వెళ్లాడు! తండ్రి, కుమార్తె, ఓ ఐఫోన్ కథ!

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

An Indian businessman flew all the way to Singapore and lined up for 13 hours overnight outside an Apple store to buy the latest iPhone as a wedding gift for his daughter. Amin Ahmed Dholiya, 43, was the first in the queue outside the Apple store on Orchard Road, where he arrived around 7 pm on Thursday to get his hands on the iPhone 8 Plus which hit the shelves yesterday, reported The Straits Times on Saturday."I will buy two (phones), one for my other daughter (as well). This is my first-time queueing overnight for something. I am feeling good now but it will be hard to stand all night," he was quoted as saying on Thursday. When the store opened at 8 am yesterday, there were some 200 people, including many foreigners, in the queue. Dholiya returned home Friday night, according to the Singapore daily.