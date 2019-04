అమెరికన్లను మోసగించిన కేసులో గేదెల శ్రీనివాస్ కు భారీ జరిమానా!

English summary

NEW YORK: An Indian journal publisher and his companies have been fined over USD 50 million in the US for making "deceptive claims" to academics about the nature of their work and taking millions of dollars from aspiring researchers and writers.Srinubabu Gedela of Andhra Pradesh and his companies OMICS Group Inc., iMedPub LLC, Conference Series LLC, have been ordered by the US District Court for the District of Nevada to pay the amount to resolve the charges brought against them by America's consumer protection agency - Federal Trade Commission (FTC). "These publishing companies lied about their academic journals and took millions of dollars from aspiring researchers and writers," said Andrew Smith, Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection.