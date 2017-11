కారణమిదే: భారత సంతతి మంత్రి రాజీనామా

International

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Britain’s senior-most Indian-origin minister Priti Patel on Thursday resigned from her Cabinet post over her unauthorised secret meetings with Israeli politicians, after a meeting at Downing Street with Prime Minister Theresa May. Patel’s position as international development minister had become increasingly untenable after it emerged that she had two further meetings with Israeli officials that were not disclosed through the proper procedure.