గూగుల్ ట్రెండ్ : శ్రీలంక బ్లాస్ట్ తర్వాతే ఐపీఎల్, 2 మిలియన్ నెటిజన్ల సెర్చ్

English summary

the death toll in the serial blasts that shook Sri Lanka on Sunday has crossed 310. The country has declared a state of emergency and is observing national mourning. More than 500 people have been injured in the nine blasts that took place at churches and high-end hotels in Colombo and Negombo. This is one of the worst terror attacks in South Asia in the past decade. However, on the day when Sri Lanka was going through the horror of these serial bomb blasts, the world was more curious to know about Game of Thrones and the Indian Premier League (IPL).