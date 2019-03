ఉగ్రవాది మసూద్ అజర్ తీవ్ర అనారోగ్యం బారిన పడ్డాడా? ధృవీకరించిన పాక్ విదేశాంగ మంత్రి: అనుమానాలెన్నో

English summary

New Delhi: Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday admitted that Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, who has masterminded several terror attacks in India, is in the country, but claimed that he was very unwell and not in a position to even leave his house. Qureshi said that for the Pakistani authorities to arrest Azhar, India would first have to hand over proof that is “acceptable in Pakistani courts.”Masood Azhar’s JeM has been behind the attack on the Parliament House in 2001, the Pathankot air force base attack of 2016, the terror strike on army camps in Jammu and Uri in 2016, and the latest suicide attack on CRPF in Pulwama, which escalated the tensions between the two nations.