జైషె మహమ్మద్ పై పాక్ నాటకాలు: ఆ సంస్థ ఉనికే లేదంటోన్న ఆ దేశ ఆర్మీ

English summary

Jaish-e-Muhammed, which claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack, does not exist in Pakistan, the military spokesperson said, days after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi admitted that the terror outfit's chief was present in the country. The already sour relations between India and Pakistan have worsened after Pakistan-based JeM claimed responsibility for the 14 February Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Pakistan’s Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the terror group’s claim over the attack had not been made “from inside Pakistan.” “Jaish-e-Muhammed does not exist in Pakistan. It has been proscribed by the United Nations and Pakistan also. Secondly, we are not doing anything under anybody’s pressure.”