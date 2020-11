కాబూల్ యూనివర్సిటీలో మారణహోమం -ఉగ్రదాడిలో 19మృతి విద్యార్థులు మృతి -మరో22మంది విషమం

English summary

At least 19 people were killed and 22 wounded during the gunfire that erupted at Kabul University in the Afghan capital on Monday. The gunfight between the terrorists and the security forces ended after hours of intense gunshots. Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed that the gunfight was over and two of the three attackers involved in the dastardly attack were eliminated by the forces and the third one blew himself with explosives.