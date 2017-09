ట్రంప్ ను చీల్చిచెండాడిన కిమ్, తొలిసారిగా ఇంగ్లీష్ లో ప్రసంగం, తిక్కకుదురుస్తా అంటూ హెచ్చరిక!

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called US President Donald Trump "mentally deranged" and said he will "pay dearly" for the recent threats against his country.In a rare statement directly attributed to the North's leader, Kim said on Friday that Trump is "unfit to hold the prerogative of supreme command of a country", describing the president as "a rogue and a gangster fond of playing with fire". Hours later, North Korea's foreign minister reportedly said his country may be planning to test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean to fulfill Kim's vow to take the "highest-level" action against the United States.