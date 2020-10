English summary

A sperm donor from the US, who is popular for having fathered 150 kids, said that lockdown has not slowed him down as he has fathered 6 more during the period. The man who goes by the name Joe Donor says lockdown restrictions haven't slowed him down as he has kept himself busy during this period. He said five women are currently carrying his babies, with one giving birth earlier this year. If all deliveries happen as per schedule, Joe will have fathered 10 babies in 2020.