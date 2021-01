లష్కరే చీఫ్ లఖ్వీకి 15 ఏళ్ల జైలు -పాకిస్తాన్ ఉగ్రవాద నిరోధక కోర్టు కీలక తీర్పు

English summary

Lashkar-e-Taiba's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, was on Friday sentenced to 15 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan, according to the country's media. Lakhvi was arrested over terror financing charges six days ago. The LeT commander, who was out on bail since 2015, was arrested by Punjab province's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and a case was registered in a Lahore police station.