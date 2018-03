International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A White House spokesperson said Sunday that North Korea must uphold three “promises” for the meeting between its leader and President Donald Trump to actually take place. White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on “This Week” Sunday that North Korea's stated promises are, "They cannot engage in missile testing, they cannot engage in nuclear testing and they can’t publicly object to the U.S.-South Korea planned military exercises." “Kim Jong Un is the only partner in North Korea that has any authority, that can make any decisions. So he’s the only voice, he is committed to -- or stated a commitment to denuclearization to South Korea, they’ve relayed that to us, and so we’re open to this invitation,” Shah said.