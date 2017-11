మైనర్ విద్యార్థులతో టీచర్ సెక్స్: స్టింగ్ ఆపరేషన్‌ చేసి అరెస్ట్

International

A married teacher in Oklahoma was arrested Wednesday and accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage student, KWTV reported.Hunter Day, 22, who teaches science at Yukon High School, was arrested by the Canadian County Sheriff’s Department on complaints of second-degree rape, facilitating sexual contact with a minor and possession of child pornography, KWTV reported. She is reportedly married to the school’s football coach.