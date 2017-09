పాక్ లో అణ్వాయుధాల తయారీ, 9 చోట్ల స్థావరాలు, చైనా సహకారం? పసిగట్టిన అమెరికా!

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi last week yet again flaunted his country's tactical or nonstrategic nuclear weapons, saying they were meant to deter the Indian Army's 'cold start' doctrine. While Abbasi declared that Pakistan's nuclear assets, including the tactical nukes, were under a robust command-and-control system, the short-range weapons meant to be used early in a conventional conflict with India are vulnerable to accidents and risk of landing up with terrorists. According to a recent report by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), Pakistan has stored its nuclear forces at nine different locations across the country.