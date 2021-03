English summary

In a key development on Monday, both Pakistan's President Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Pakistan's president Dr. Arif Alvi has tested positive for coronavirus, days after being administered the first jab of the vaccine. Alvi, who took to Twitter to share his health update also stated that while he had taken the first dose of the vaccine, antibodies had not started developing in his body yet. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan too had tested positive for the virus over a week ago.