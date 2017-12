International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Twenty-two months after Pakistan claimed to have apprehended Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav for spying, a charge denied by India, Jadhav finally met his wife Chetankul and mother Avanti across a glass wall at the Pakistan foreign office. This was Jadhav's first contact with his family or any Indian/s after he was shown to be held in Pakistan and sentenced to death by a secret military court where no outside entity could verify the evidence against him or the effectiveness of any legal representation provided to him. Pakistan was barred by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) earlier this year from carrying out the death sentence against the former Navy officer.