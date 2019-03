గుజరాత్ సరిహద్దుల్లో కలకలం: పాక్ జలాల్లో ప్రవేశించిన భారత జలాంతర్గామి?

English summary

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy on Tuesday detected an Indian submarine and successfully foiled its attempts to intrude into Pakistani waters, a statement by a spokesperson said. According to the spokesperson, the Pakistan Navy detected an Indian submarine and stopped it from entering Pakistani waters. By doing so, the Pakistan Navy foiled every attempt of the Indian submarine to avoid being detected, dealing a setback to India in the seas. Footage of Indian submarine released by Pakistan Navy This was the second occasion since November 2016 when the Pakistan Navy detected an Indian submarine trying to wade into Pakistani waters. "In order to maintain peace, the Indian submarine was not targeted which is a reflection of Pakistan's desire for peace," the statement said.